Grow Listen to Music and Celebrate

The Growing Through Music Concert is Blossom's signature annual fundraiser and will celebrate its fifth year on Friday, August 29, Edison Hall at Inventors Brewpub in Port Washington. This fundraiser will have drinks, games, food, live music, an auction and dancing.

Blossom is a Wisconsin nonprofit dedicated to creating meaningful community experiences for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Through recreation, social opportunities, wellness programming, travel, and community partnerships, Blossom empowers adults with IDD to build confidence, develop independence, foster lasting friendships, and actively engage in their communities.

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