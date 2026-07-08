Greendale Shows the Community How They Garden

Take a walk through Greendale on Saturday, July 11th from 8-12p.m. The Greendale Garden Walk is hosting a free tour of the Village Center as well as 10 homes. It starts at the Greendale Gazebo on Broad Street, where there will be music, a make your own floral bookmark station, raffle baskets and a gift card tree.

The walk is free, but donations are welcome, and walkers can support the walk by purchasing raffle tickets and gift cards. Visit Greendale Garden Gazing | Walk in the prettiest gardens in Greendale Wisconsin! for more information.