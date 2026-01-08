Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Great Lower Sugar Mocktails for Dry January

Brad Yates
Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share some mocktail recipes with low sugar for Dry January and a healthier new year start!

Beijing Mule
Ingredients:
3 oz green tea concentrate*
1 oz fresh lime juice
4+ oz Ginger Beer

Directions:
Fill a copper mug with ice. Add fresh lime juice, green tea. Top off the rest of the mug with ginger beer. Stir to combine. Garnish with fresh mint and a lime wheel.

*Steep 6 green tea bags in 2 cups of hot water for 5 minutes then remove tea bags. Place in the fridge to cool.

Micheladas with Tajin
Ingredients:
1 lime, juiced
1 teaspoon chili-lime seasoning (such as Tajin®), or more to taste
½ cup tomato juice cocktail (such as Clamato®), chilled
1 tablespoon Chamoy (Mexican chili fruit condiment)
1/2-1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce (your spice level)
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon soy sauce
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 (12 fluid ounce) can or bottle NA Beer

Directions:
Rub lime juice around the rim of a glass and dip in chili-lime seasoning. Fill with ice.
Combine tomato juice cocktail, Chamoy, hot sauce, Worcestershire, soy sauce, and cayenne. Mix well and pour over ice. Fill the glass with beer.

Note: For large batches, make the Michelada Tomato Mixture and add 2/3 cup of the tomato mixture with the 12oz NA Beer in the Tajin rimmed glass.

Large Batch Michelada Tomato Mixture (Shake well before using)
3 cups tomato juice cocktail (such as Clamato®), chilled
6 tablespoon Chamoy (Mexican chili fruit condiment)
1-2 Tablespoons hot pepper sauce
2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 Tablespoons soy sauce
1½ teaspoons cayenne pepper

For more recipes, visit I Need Brad. Have you made a Brad Yates mocktail recipe? Snap a picture and send it to Ineedbrad@gmail.com to show Brad, and for a chance to be featured!

