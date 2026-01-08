Great Lower Sugar Mocktails for Dry January

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share some mocktail recipes with low sugar for Dry January and a healthier new year start!

Beijing Mule

Ingredients:

3 oz green tea concentrate*

1 oz fresh lime juice

4+ oz Ginger Beer

Directions:

Fill a copper mug with ice. Add fresh lime juice, green tea. Top off the rest of the mug with ginger beer. Stir to combine. Garnish with fresh mint and a lime wheel.

*Steep 6 green tea bags in 2 cups of hot water for 5 minutes then remove tea bags. Place in the fridge to cool.

Micheladas with Tajin

Ingredients:

1 lime, juiced

1 teaspoon chili-lime seasoning (such as Tajin®), or more to taste

½ cup tomato juice cocktail (such as Clamato®), chilled

1 tablespoon Chamoy (Mexican chili fruit condiment)

1/2-1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce (your spice level)

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon soy sauce

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 (12 fluid ounce) can or bottle NA Beer

Directions:

Rub lime juice around the rim of a glass and dip in chili-lime seasoning. Fill with ice.

Combine tomato juice cocktail, Chamoy, hot sauce, Worcestershire, soy sauce, and cayenne. Mix well and pour over ice. Fill the glass with beer.

Note: For large batches, make the Michelada Tomato Mixture and add 2/3 cup of the tomato mixture with the 12oz NA Beer in the Tajin rimmed glass.

Large Batch Michelada Tomato Mixture (Shake well before using)

3 cups tomato juice cocktail (such as Clamato®), chilled

6 tablespoon Chamoy (Mexican chili fruit condiment)

1-2 Tablespoons hot pepper sauce

2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 Tablespoons soy sauce

1½ teaspoons cayenne pepper

For more recipes, visit I Need Brad. Have you made a Brad Yates mocktail recipe? Snap a picture and send it to Ineedbrad@gmail.com to show Brad, and for a chance to be featured!