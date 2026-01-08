Great Lower Sugar Mocktails for Dry January

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share some mocktail recipes with low sugar for Dry January and a healthier new year start!
Beijing Mule
Ingredients:
3 oz green tea concentrate*
1 oz fresh lime juice
4+ oz Ginger Beer
Directions:
Fill a copper mug with ice. Add fresh lime juice, green tea. Top off the rest of the mug with ginger beer. Stir to combine. Garnish with fresh mint and a lime wheel.
*Steep 6 green tea bags in 2 cups of hot water for 5 minutes then remove tea bags. Place in the fridge to cool.
Micheladas with Tajin
Ingredients:
1 lime, juiced
1 teaspoon chili-lime seasoning (such as Tajin®), or more to taste
½ cup tomato juice cocktail (such as Clamato®), chilled
1 tablespoon Chamoy (Mexican chili fruit condiment)
1/2-1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce (your spice level)
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon soy sauce
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 (12 fluid ounce) can or bottle NA Beer
Directions:
Rub lime juice around the rim of a glass and dip in chili-lime seasoning. Fill with ice.
Combine tomato juice cocktail, Chamoy, hot sauce, Worcestershire, soy sauce, and cayenne. Mix well and pour over ice. Fill the glass with beer.
Note: For large batches, make the Michelada Tomato Mixture and add 2/3 cup of the tomato mixture with the 12oz NA Beer in the Tajin rimmed glass.
Large Batch Michelada Tomato Mixture (Shake well before using)
3 cups tomato juice cocktail (such as Clamato®), chilled
6 tablespoon Chamoy (Mexican chili fruit condiment)
1-2 Tablespoons hot pepper sauce
2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 Tablespoons soy sauce
1½ teaspoons cayenne pepper
For more recipes, visit I Need Brad.