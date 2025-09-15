Grand Opening Celebration to Serve More Milwaukee and Wisconsin Girls

PEARLS has been serving the Milwaukee community for 32 years. PEARLS facilitates group programming that focuses on social-emotional learning, goal setting, leadership, and beyond for girls in 5th - 12th grade. Expanding to its new location this week will allow the organization to host more classes and programs to empower children regardless of their background.

The Grand Opening Celebration:

Thursday, September 18, 2025

4 pm - 8 pm

Ribbon cutting at 5 pm

For more information, visit Pearls for Teen Girls

