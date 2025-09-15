Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Grand Opening Celebration to Serve More Milwaukee and Wisconsin Girls

Pearls for Teen Girls
PEARLS has been serving the Milwaukee community for 32 years. PEARLS facilitates group programming that focuses on social-emotional learning, goal setting, leadership, and beyond for girls in 5th - 12th grade. Expanding to its new location this week will allow the organization to host more classes and programs to empower children regardless of their background.

The Grand Opening Celebration:

Thursday, September 18, 2025

4 pm - 8 pm

Ribbon cutting at 5 pm

