Golfing 100 Holes for Our Heroes

100 Holes for Our Heroes is an annual one-day golf fundraiser held every Fourth of July at Chenequa Country Club in Hartland, Wis. Each year, Hire Heroes USA Board Member Carl Meyer attempts 100 holes of golf in a single day to raise money in support of veterans and military spouses pursuing civilian careers. Carl is here to talk about this amazing opportunity.

What began as a personal challenge in 2007 has grown into one of the organization's most enduring fundraising traditions. Now in its 19th year, the campaign has surpassed $2 million in total funds raised, a milestone driven entirely by Meyer's commitment and the generosity of individual donors who support him each July 4th.

Attend the event Saturday, July 4, 2026 at Chenequa Country Club or donate to the 100 Holes for Our Heroes Fundraiser at https://giving.hireheroesusa.org/campaign/752681/donate