Golf, Whiskey, and Great Views at 11 Hole Golf

Looking for a unique round of golf? Ryan Brown says 11 Hole Golf offers a fun, low effort experience that welcomes players of all skill levels. Open to the public, the course features beautifully maintained grounds and creatively designed greens that provide just the right amount of challenge.

What makes the experience even more unique is the opportunity to enjoy whiskey flights while you play, creating a relaxed atmosphere that's perfect for friends, families, or a casual outing. Whether you're an experienced golfer or picking up a club for the first time, 11 Hole Golf offers a memorable day on the course.

For more visit: https://www.grandgeneva.com/short-course