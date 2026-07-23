Go from Splashing to Stillness at this Resort

Take a Riverwalk with Steph! If you want to combine some waterpark fun with some relaxation, then Chula Vista has what you need. Yes you can relax at Chula Vista. Steph shows us the scenic riverwalk. Nestled just behind Chula Vista Resort, a scenic Riverwalk invites you to slow down and savor the natural beauty of Wisconsin Dells.

Stroll beneath towering Norway pines, soak in stunning Wisconsin River views, and enjoy peaceful moments along this picturesque trail. Cozy benches throughout the Riverwalk offer the perfect place to relax, read, reconnect, or simply enjoy the serenity of the outdoors. It’s a timeless escape for families, couples, and anyone looking to unwind in nature’s splendor.