Go Beyond Shopping Local and Support Local Arts

The United Performing Arts Fund has been setting the stage since 1967 by providing critical investments from private individuals and philanthropy in our region’s vibrant performing arts scene. UPAF is highlighting some upcoming performances in the Milwaukee Area to welcome the spring season...

Milwaukee Rep’s And Then There Were None - Ten Strangers. One Island. No One is Safe. A thriller based on Agatha Christie’s own acclaimed adaptation of her most famous masterpiece, the world’s #1 best-selling mystery novel. See it at Checota Powerhouse Theater from May 26 to June 28.

Waukesha Civic Theatre's Native Gardens - A Tale of war between neighbors full of taste, class, privilege, and entitlement. See it June 19 through the 21st at Waukesha Civic Theatre.

MYSO’s Jazz at Summerfest - Celebrate at Summerfest on the Northwestern Mutual Community Park stage on June 20, as MYSO’s own Jazz Studies program students take the stage to show case their technique and talent!

UPAF : Milwaukee Milkmen game - UPAF brings the power of the arts to life by supporting a diverse network of performing arts organizations across Southeastern Wisconsin. When you purchase tickets to events like a Milwaukee Milkmen game through our special UPAF ticket link, a portion of proceeds goes directly toward supporting local arts organizations. With games running all summer, make sure you stop by Franklin Field.