Give Back AND Win Big at This Milwaukee Meat Raffle

Prairie Fresh is finally hosting its Pork Raffle in Milwaukee for the first time on April 12 at Lakefront Brewery. This high energy meat raffle features more than small giveaways, the prized cuts are crowd favorites. This is more than a food event, its an afternoon full of fun, food and community, and by partnering with the local hunger task force, its all benefiting a good cause.

Tickets are sold 7 for $10, with all proceeds benefiting Hunger Task Force, so bring your friends!

Raffle tickets are sold only in person at the event.

*Attendance and ticket purchase do not guarantee a prize.