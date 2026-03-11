Getting Kids Cookin' in the Kitchen !

The Friendship Circle is launching its newest program, "Kids in the kitchen" this afternoon at 4:30. Meant for children of all ability levels, ages 7-12, Kids will be paired with volunteers to ensure all kids have the support they need. The program allows children to create delicious food, develop cooking skills, build confidence and make meaningful friendships.
