Get Up Close with Giraffes, Zebras, and More!

Get up close with wildlife at Safari Lake Geneva, a family owned conservation park that offers a one of a kind animal experience. "Jungle" Jay Christie says every animal at the park was born in the United States, and many of the species are endangered, making conservation a key part of the park's mission.

Guests can drive through the safari and feed a variety of animals, including zebras, ostriches, capybaras, and even giraffes. With unforgettable animal encounters and a focus on education and conservation, Safari Lake Geneva is a must visit attraction for families and animal lovers alike.

For more visit: https://safarilakegeneva.com/