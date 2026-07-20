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Get Up Close with Giraffes, Zebras, and More!

Safari Lake Geneva
Get Up Close with Giraffes, Zebras, and More!
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Get up close with wildlife at Safari Lake Geneva, a family owned conservation park that offers a one of a kind animal experience. "Jungle" Jay Christie says every animal at the park was born in the United States, and many of the species are endangered, making conservation a key part of the park's mission.

Guests can drive through the safari and feed a variety of animals, including zebras, ostriches, capybaras, and even giraffes. With unforgettable animal encounters and a focus on education and conservation, Safari Lake Geneva is a must visit attraction for families and animal lovers alike.

For more visit: https://safarilakegeneva.com/

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