Get in on the Fun at the 31st Annual Lake Geneva Winterfest!

Visit Lake Geneva
This weekend kicks off the 31st annual Lake Geneva Winterfest, featuring America's Snow Sculpting Invitational! Steph stopped by to preview some of the fun events you won't want to miss.
This weekend kicks off the 31st annual Lake Geneva Winterfest, featuring America's Snow Sculpting Invitational! Fifteen of the most talented artists from around the world will participate in this epic competition of skill and artistry.

Artists will start their work on the 28th and finish by the 31st. The sculptures will remain on display through February 1st — and until they melt!

Winterfest runs from January 28th through February 1st. It's free to attend! While you're there, don't miss the Downtown Ice Sculpture Walk, Bonfires on the Beach, live entertainment and so much more!

For more event details, visit VisitLakeGeneva.com

