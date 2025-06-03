Watch Now
Get Growing with the Plant Doctor!

Melinda Myers
Get Growing with the Plant Doctor!
Melinda is partnering with Wisconsin Public Libraries, offering 3 FREE Gardening webinars and 3 FREE Gardening activities through the end of June. Register for the June 4th Attracting Hummingbirds webinar, watch the other webinar recordings, and participate in the gardening activities at www.MelindaMyers.com & click on the “Create Your Own Outdoor Paradise”.

