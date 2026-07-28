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Get Galactic in Milwaukee and Celebrate the Moon

Historic Third Ward Association
Get Galactic in Milwaukee and Celebrate the Moon
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Get in tune with your Lunar side with Historic Third Ward! The Third Ward Moon Festival is a free, three-day celebration taking place August 7–9 in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. The centerpiece is Luke Jerram’s Museum of the Moon, a large-scale touring artwork featuring detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface. Milwaukee will be the installation’s only Midwest stop in 2026. Experience music, art, fashion, dance, theater, wellness programming, performances, and family activities.

The festival also coincides with the Historic Third Ward Association’s 50th anniversary. For five decades, the association has worked to support the neighborhood’s businesses, residents, arts organizations and historic character while helping guide the Third Ward’s transformation into one of Milwaukee’s leading cultural and entertainment districts.

Find more here: Historic Third Ward | Moon Festival

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