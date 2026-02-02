Get Excited for Spring with HAWS!

With the frigid temperatures we've been experiencing, it's hard to believe spring is right around the corner. HAWS stopped by to share some events that will get you excited for the season change!

Just in time for Valentine's Day, animal lovers can enjoy the Paws & Popcorn event on Friday, February 13th from 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. This event, just for kids, will include an animal encounter, popcorn and pizza!

Kids can also join in on the Critter Club and Junior Critter Club, which are hands-on opportunities for kids to connect with adoptable animals.

As temperatures warm up, don't miss out on all the fun happening at the Shallock Center for Animals, including Jr. Equine Explorers and Goat Yoga!

For more information and to sign up for these great programs, click here.