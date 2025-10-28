Gargoyles, Dragons, and Grotesques in Milwaukee — Oh My!

Julia Griffith from Historic Milwaukee joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share a spooky tour on gargoyles, dragons, and grotesques.

This walking tour around Milwaukee is different than other tours, highlighting the decorative elements hidden in plain sight across buildings throughout the city. From mythical beasts to green men surrounded by foliage, you'll find unique details that come together to create a great building design.

If you have binoculars, bring them to enhance your tour experience! For more information, visit 2025 Walking Tours

Gargoyles, Grotesques & Dragons Tour:

Registration is online

2-hour tour led by a trained guide

1.6 mile tour route

