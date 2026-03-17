Gardening with Pollinators in Mind This Spring

Gardening expert Melinda Myers The Plant Doctor, is partnering with Wisconsin Public Libraries to offer a series of FREE gardening webinars and activities focused on sustainable, pollinator-friendly practices. Highlights include leaving leaf litter for overwintering insects, delaying perennial cutbacks until temperatures stabilize, creating habitat for ground‑nesting bees, and planting early-blooming flowers that provide vital spring nourishment.

The featured webinar, “Managing Your Landscape with Pollinators in Mind,” takes place June 3, 2026 at 6:30 PM CT and explores chemical-free ways to manage weeds and pests, provide water sources, and invite beneficial insects into your garden. Registration is free but required.

Register & Learn More:

https://www.MelindaMyers.com

https://www.melindamyers.com/articles/affordable-and-practical-sustainable-gardening

