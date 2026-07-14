Garden Smarter This Summer

Want a beautiful, healthy garden without relying on harsh chemicals? Gardening expert Melinda Myers shares practical, eco friendly strategies to naturally manage common garden pests while keeping your plants thriving.

Learn how proper watering and fertilizing can make plants more resilient, discover how birds, toads, and beneficial insects can become your garden's best allies, and find out when simple solutions like row covers, natural traps, or even a strong spray of water can keep insect populations under control.

Melinda will also share why regularly monitoring your garden is the key to catching problems early and protecting your plants all season long. Plus, don't miss the chance to see Melinda in person at the Wisconsin State Fair, August 6 through 16, where she'll present daily on gardening topics including new perennial varieties, native plants, and caring for your landscape through Wisconsin's ever changing weather.

For more visit: www.MelindaMyers.com