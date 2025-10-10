Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Futureproofing Your Career: Skills You’ll Need in the Next 5 Years

Game Plan Strategies
Futureproofing Your Career: Skills You’ll Need in the Next 5 Years
Posted
and last updated

Game Plan Strategies is a personalized career and branding firm dedicated to helping athletes and high performers transition with purpose. Through tailored coaching, brand development, and strategic planning, they equip individuals to build meaningful careers and lasting impact—on and off the field. Tune in to learn about these skills you’ll need in the next 5 years!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo