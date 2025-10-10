Game Plan Strategies is a personalized career and branding firm dedicated to helping athletes and high performers transition with purpose. Through tailored coaching, brand development, and strategic planning, they equip individuals to build meaningful careers and lasting impact—on and off the field. Tune in to learn about these skills you’ll need in the next 5 years!
Futureproofing Your Career: Skills You’ll Need in the Next 5 Years
Game Plan Strategies
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.