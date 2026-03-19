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Furnish Your Yard With Some of The Strongest Outdoor Furniture

Amish Craftsman Guild
Furnish Your Yard With Some of The Strongest Outdoor Furniture
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Spending time outdoors is one of the simplest things we can do to improve our health and well-being. Existing in nature has an inert element of healing, both physically and emotionally.

Laura Armstrong-Goss, Founder and CO-owner of the Amish Craftsman Guild, talked about creating "Green Space Havens", places outdoors for you to live and relax in. Using cutting-edge Polylumber, ACG makes high quality durable furniture using recycled materials.

The first 10 customers who mention the Morning Blend will receive a secret savings bundle.

For more information, visit Home - Amish Craftsmen Guild

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