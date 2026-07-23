Fun for All, All Summer Long at this Wisconsin Dells Destination

Summer is fun for all-ages, and Chula Vista Resort water park is the place to be! Chula Vista offers something for everyone, from family fun to peaceful escapes. In addition to indoor and outdoor water parks, they have zip-line courses, an 18-hole golf course, a brand new Spa, and an award-winning steakhouse all on site! You can experience all of this with nature alongside – it's a true resort destination for a water park getaway this summer, less than a tank of gas away!

Get all the details on how your family can create some fantastic memories this summer at Chula Vista. Call to book an all in getaway, specific packages ( you can even bring your dog)! 1-800-388-4782. ChulaVistaResort.com