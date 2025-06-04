You won’t believe this—one man survived a 50-foot cliff fall and now uses his story to empower people with disabilities! Join Bike for Friendship on July 20th, riding from Port Washington to Franklin to raise $180,000. Register or donate today at FCWI.org or scan the QR code on screen. Let’s ride for inclusion!
From Tragedy to Triumph, This Ride Inspires Hope Across Wisconsin
Bike for Friendship
