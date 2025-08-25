From Playdates to Prom Dates -- Mom Prom Brings the Party Back

Simon McConico, co-owner of Vennture Brewing Company, joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin for a fun-packed night with “Mom Prom.” This event is for Moms and mom-adjacent people.

At Mom Prom, the Thirst Bookstore is having a pop-up along with vintage clothing vendors. There will be plenty to drink: NA drinks, slushies, beer, and specialty cocktails. Celebrate the Summer in garden party attire, and treat yourself to some drinks and a fun night out!

There is also “Dad bLab” at the Brookfield location on September 19.

Mom Prom:

August 29th, at 6 pm

Vennture Brewing Co.

For more information, visit Vennture Brew Co. and check out the event online