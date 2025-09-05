From Humble to Haute Chef Adam Makes The Best Scrambled Eggs

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chef Adam Pawlak joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to show how you can elevate your breakfast without the added time.

When it comes to a morning breakfast, scrambled eggs are beloved across the nation. If you're tired of the same old scrambled eggs, Chef Adam demonstrates how to quickly make this delightful dish!

The Best Scrambled Eggs Recipe-
Eggs- 4

Butter- 1 tbls

Creme Fraiche- 1 tbls

Salt- to taste

Chives- 1 tbls minced

Toast- 1 piece of bread toasted

