Free Ticket Tours for Milwaukee's Iconic "Doors Open"

Grace Fuhr from Historic Milwaukee, Andi Kneedland of Veolia North America, and MMSD Administrative Coordinator Monique Conley join us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share places to go during “Doors Open.”

Historic Milwaukee was founded in 1974 and is dedicated to increasing awareness of and commitment to Milwaukee’s architecture, history, and the built environment. We help to educate locals and residents about the City through residential neighborhood tours, walking tours, and Doors Open Milwaukee

Doors Open Milwaukee is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2025. Doors Open is a city-wide open house event that will take place on Sept 27 and 28. The event hosts free ticketed tours of municipal sites, including the City Hall Bell Tower and Jones Island Water Reclamation Facility.

Doors Open tickets go live on September 10.

For more information to plan your weekend visit, Doorsopenmilwaukee.org