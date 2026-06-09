Free Oil Changes for Life!

Keeping up with routine vehicle maintenance is one of the easiest ways to protect your investment and keep your car running its best. Chris Mangan from Van Horn Honda of Glendale shares why regular oil changes are essential, what can happen when they're delayed, and why even today's advanced engines still depend on clean oil for performance and longevity.

He'll also introduce Van Horn Honda's Oil For Life program, which helps drivers save on routine maintenance while making service more convenient than ever with easy online scheduling.

Plus, learn why proper wheel alignment is critical for safety, tire life, and fuel efficiency, and see how Van Horn Honda's advanced alignment scanner helps identify issues before they become costly repairs.

And remember, oil changes are only part of the picture. Your vehicle also relies on important fluid services, including transmission, transfer case, coolant, and driveline maintenance, to keep everything operating at peak performance.