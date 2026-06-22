Frames That Make a Statement at Bronze Optical Gallery

Bronze Optical Gallery brings a luxury, independent eyewear experience to Milwaukee. Located on North Farwell Avenue, the gallery offers distinctive frames from around the world, along with personalized service from an experienced team.

Owner Tim Moss joins us to share what makes Bronze Optical Gallery different, from its curated selection of unique and high-end eyewear to its ability to help with specialty needs, including super high and difficult prescriptions. With more than 40 years of experience behind the business, Bronze Optical Gallery focuses on helping guests find glasses that fit their vision needs, personal style, and everyday life.

During the segment, Tim will also discuss whether appointments are needed, what types of eyewear options are available, and how viewers can stay connected for upcoming events.

Mention The Morning Blend and receive 15% off your first pair of glasses. To learn more, visit www.bronzeoptical.com or find Bronze Optical Gallery on Facebook and Instagram.