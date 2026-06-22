Fire Up the Flavor with Mad Dog & Merrill Midwest Grill’n

Get ready to fire up the flavor! Mad Dog and Gary Merrill from Mad Dog & Merrill Midwest Grill’n join us to showcase their line of premium BBQ sauces and seasonings made right here in the Midwest.

Known for their hit television series and love of all things grilling, Mad Dog & Merrill have created an artisan-quality brand focused on bold flavor, freshness, and high-quality ingredients. Their premium sauces are gluten free, fat free, cholesterol free, and made with no high fructose corn syrup, no preservatives, and no caramel coloring.

During the segment, they’ll highlight fan favorites like their original #ONE Premium BBQ Sauce, a sweet and mild tomato-based sauce and national gold medal award winner. They’ll also feature Hickory BBQ Sauce, Spicy BBQ Sauce with habanero heat, Da Works Brat ’n Burger Sauce, and their newest flavor collaborations with Twig’s Beverage, including Root Beer BBQ Sauce and new Black Cherry BBQ Sauce.

Viewers will also get a look at Mad Dog & Merrill’s premium seasonings, including popular picks like Gramma Hazel’s and Grill’n Magic, plus simple ways to use their sauces on grilled meats, sides, and summer cookout favorites.

Mad Dog & Merrill Midwest Grill’n Premium BBQ Sauces and Seasonings are available at Fleet Farm, Festival Foods, Piggly Wiggly, Metcalf’s, Hometown Grocers, and a variety of meat markets and specialty stores throughout the Midwest. You can also shop online at www.MadDogandMerrill.com.