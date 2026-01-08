Find Your New Best Friend at This Week's Dog and Cat Adoption Event

Volunteers from Texas Rescue Riders, Lauren Wintheiser and Shayla Vieau, join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss an upcoming adoption event this weekend.

Texas Rescue Riders brings cats and dogs from rural Texas into loving homes in the Midwest. The rescuers in Texas save animals off the streets where there is a severe pet overpopulation. Texas Rescue Riders is an all-inclusive rescue; rescuing first, nursing back to health, providing all necessary veterinary care, transport, and adoption services. The journey may begin in Texas, but it continues to Wisconsin with its amazing adopters, fosters, volunteers, and collaborating businesses.

Texas Rescue Riders Adoption Event:

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

January 11

Texas Rescue Riders,

S83W18396 Saturn Drive,

Muskego

For more information, visit Texas Rescue Riders