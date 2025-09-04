Find Out If Your Favorites Made the Milwaukee Mag's List

Nicksin joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share what made their list of Milwaukee favorites from both readers' and editors’ picks!
The people have spoken on Milwaukee's top favorites among food, fashion, and superlatives.
Readers Choice
Best Local News: TMJ4
Best Cocktails: At Random
Best Women's Clothing: Faye's
Best Breakfast: Uncle Wolfie's
Best Mexican Food: Cafe Corazon
Editor's Choice
Best Frozen Pizza: Screamin’ Sicilian Tavern Style
Best Custard: Gilles—very controversial!
Best Mexican Food: Guadalajara or La Dama
Carole's Choice
Best Hugger: Venice Williams
Best Hair: Andy Nelson
Best Voice: Rob Larry (WUWM)