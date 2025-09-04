Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Find Out If Your Favorites Made the Milwaukee Mag's List

Milwaukee Magazine
Posted
and last updated

Nicksin joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share what made their list of Milwaukee favorites from both readers' and editors’ picks!

The people have spoken on Milwaukee's top favorites among food, fashion, and superlatives.

Readers Choice
Best Local News: TMJ4
Best Cocktails: At Random
Best Women's Clothing: Faye's
Best Breakfast: Uncle Wolfie's
Best Mexican Food: Cafe Corazon

Editor's Choice
Best Frozen Pizza: Screamin’ Sicilian Tavern Style
Best Custard: Gilles—very controversial!
Best Mexican Food: Guadalajara or La Dama

Carole's Choice
Best Hugger: Venice Williams
Best Hair: Andy Nelson

Best Voice: Rob Larry (WUWM)

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo