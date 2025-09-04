Find Out If Your Favorites Made the Milwaukee Mag's List

Nicksin joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share what made their list of Milwaukee favorites from both readers' and editors’ picks!

The people have spoken on Milwaukee's top favorites among food, fashion, and superlatives.

Readers Choice

Best Local News: TMJ4

Best Cocktails: At Random

Best Women's Clothing: Faye's

Best Breakfast: Uncle Wolfie's

Best Mexican Food: Cafe Corazon

Editor's Choice

Best Frozen Pizza: Screamin’ Sicilian Tavern Style

Best Custard: Gilles—very controversial!

Best Mexican Food: Guadalajara or La Dama

Carole's Choice

Best Hugger: Venice Williams

Best Hair: Andy Nelson

Best Voice: Rob Larry (WUWM)

