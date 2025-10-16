Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Finalists Compete at the Patricia Crump Vocal Competition

Supporters of Opera Singers
Posted
and last updated

President Kathy Pyeatt and 2023 Grand Prize Winner Tytle Steinman join us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the operatic singing competition.

Supporters of Opera Singers (SOS) started this competition three years ago to honor founder Patricia “Pat” Crump. Finalists perform in front of a live audience to compete for over $10,000 in award monies.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit Supporters of Opera Singers

3rd Annual Patricia Crump Vocal Competition:
Saturday, October 18, 12:30 – 2:30 PM

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Arts Center Music Building,
Recital Hall Room 175,
2400 East Kenwood Blvd

