Films, Records, Games and More, Milwaukee Has a Busy April for you in Store!

April is a busy time in Southeastern Wisconsin and Matt wild of the Milwaukee Record is here to share how you can make the most of it. Starting on Tuesday, its 414 day, a celebration of the city we love. Next up, from the 16-30, the Milwaukee Film Festival will be showing over 200 short and feature length films. The 18 brings Record Store Day which is celebrated at various record stores across the city. lastly, The Midwest Gaming Classic, featuring card games, board games, video games, and even more games, will celebrate its 25 year anniversary from the 24-26, at the Baird Center.