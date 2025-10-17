Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fighting Cancer with Fashion !

Common Threads for Cancer Awareness
Fighting Cancer with Fashion
Posted

Nichole Muex joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to talk about the Common Threads for Cancer Awareness fashion show. Nichole founded Common Threads for her mother, who sadly passed away from pancreatic cancer. Enjoy an evening of honoring those affected by cancer, sharing stories, carrying on the legacy of those we've loved and lost, and bringing everyone together through fashion, conversation, and connection.

November 9 at 4 pm (VIP early access at 3 pm) at The Clybourn.

For more information, visit them on Facebook.

