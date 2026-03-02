Fighting Cancer The Irish Way

The annual Lucky Leprechaun 7k run is back in town for this upcoming Saint Patrick's Day, whether you run, or walk the 7k, to help raise money For the MACC Fund and awareness for Pediatric cancer. Becky Pinter talks through what to expect, how to get involved and how much of a impact everyone makes when they make the time.

The race begins Saturday March 7th at Hart Park in Wauwatosa at 10AM. To sign up for the run, visit Lucky Leprechaun 7K. For more information about MACC foundation visit MACC Fund.