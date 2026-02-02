February Is Romance Month for Book Clubs!

February is the perfect time to explore stories about love and connection. Daniel Goldin of Boswell Book Company, shares Valentine’s‑inspired book recommendations focused on relationships in all their forms.

Featured picks include Dream State by Eric Puchner, an story about love, marriage, and friendship over time; Bringing Down the Duke by Evie Dunmore, a staff‑favorite Victorian romance with modern themes; and The Widows of Malabar Hill by Sujata Massey, a historical mystery with a compelling slow‑burn romance.

Massey’s latest novel, The Star of Calcutta, will be celebrated at a free Boswell Book Company event on Thursday, March 5 at 6:30 pm. Register at sujatamasseymke.eventbrite.com