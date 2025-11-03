Fantastaic Fun and Play at the Chicago Toy & Game Fair!

Local game inventor Peggy Brown is here to highlight some toys and games that will be at the 23rd annual Chicago Toy & Game Fair. Consumers will experience immersive events & activities for all ages from toy and game companies.

This year’s Fair will coincide with the first-ever People of Play Wishlist Weekend - a new celebration designed to kick off the holiday shopping season with discovery and hands-on fun. Fair goers and consumers will be able to create their own holiday “wishlists” by visiting: People of Play.

November 8th & 9th at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL,

