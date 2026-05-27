Family Friendly Places For Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner in Wisconsin Dells

From classic diners to fun, one-of-a-kind dining experiences, The Wisconsin Dells has many great options for family-friendly dinners for breakfast, lunch, or dinner...

Stop by Mr. Pancakes, Paul Bunyan's Cook Shanty, and Denny's Diner for breakfast, Monk's Bar & Grill, Big Boy, and the state's largest McDonald's for lunch, and finally Buffalo Phil's or Jose's Authentic Mexican Restaurant for dinner! No matter your taste, the Dells offers something memorable for every meal.

For more information, visit milwaukeerecord.com.