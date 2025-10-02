Falling for Fall: Apple Flavored Mocktails

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss mocktails and tips for your own creations.

Find out what makes a great mocktail, unexpected ingredients to elevate the experience, and more!

Apple Jalapeno Margarita



Ingredients:

3 oz Green Apple Honey syrup or Apple Cider

1oz Jalapeno Syrup

1oz lime juice

Dash cinnamon



Instructions:

Place all ingredients in a shaker glass with ice and shake for 30 seconds. Pour into an old fashioned glass. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and lime wheel.



Green Apple Spritzer

Ingredients:

3 green apples such as Granny Smith apples

4 tablespoon honey

2 cups water

Sparkling water or club soda



Instructions:

Pour 1-2oz of the green apple syrup into the bottom of your glasses. Top with sparkling water, add ice.