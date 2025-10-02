Falling for Fall: Apple Flavored Mocktails

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss mocktails and tips for your own creations.
Find out what makes a great mocktail, unexpected ingredients to elevate the experience, and more!
Apple Jalapeno Margarita
Ingredients:
3 oz Green Apple Honey syrup or Apple Cider
1oz Jalapeno Syrup
1oz lime juice
Dash cinnamon
Instructions:
Place all ingredients in a shaker glass with ice and shake for 30 seconds. Pour into an old fashioned glass. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and lime wheel.
Green Apple Spritzer
Ingredients:
3 green apples such as Granny Smith apples
4 tablespoon honey
2 cups water
Sparkling water or club soda
Instructions:
Pour 1-2oz of the green apple syrup into the bottom of your glasses. Top with sparkling water, add ice.
Green Apple Syrup
De-core the green apples and dice into small pieces.
Add the apples, still water and honey to a large pan. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to a light simmer. Cook for 15 minutes. Press against the apples once they have softened to release more of the juices. Set aside to cool.
Strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve into a bowl of jug.
The Forbidden Fizz
Ingredients:
3 oz apple cider
1 oz lime juice
6 mint leaves
1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
Pinch cinnamon
3 oz ginger beer
Instructions:
Place apple cider, lime juice, cinnamon, apple cider vinegar and a few ice cubes into a cocktail shaker.
Clap the mint together in your hands to release the scent, and add to the shaker. Shake for about 30 seconds.
Pour into an ice filled glass and top with ginger ale.
Stir gently, garnish with mint, dried citrus or a cinnamon stick.