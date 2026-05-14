Exploring Weird and Wacky Wisconsin

Wisconsin is home to plenty of strange and weird places. Chelsea Mamerow from Milwaukee Magazine highlights some wacky spots in Wisconsin that are not as far as you think, but weirder than you think!

It’s that time of year again. Readers’ Choice voting is officially underway, giving you the chance to support your favorite local businesses and destinations across Wisconsin. Voting runs now through June 5, and spans a wide range of categories. Whether it’s your go-to brunch spot, favorite boutique, or must-visit outdoor destination, this is your chance to spotlight the places that make your community special.