Exploring the Outdoors For Beginners and Experts

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources invites the community to step into nature at the Explore the Outdoors Expo, a family-friendly event is designed to help people of all ages and experience levels build confidence in the outdoors, whether you’re a seasoned adventurer or just getting started. Learn more about some of Wisconsin's most popular outdoor recreation activities like hiking, mountain biking, hunting, fishing, birding and so much more! Attendees will have the opportunity to sign up to try one of these recreation experiences through an immersive session of their choosing for a later date in the year.

For more information, visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/events/119891.