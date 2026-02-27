Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Exploring Cedarburg Part 2

Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce
Steph and Tiffany are exploring downtown Cedarburg and they think you should make a visit!
Exploring Cedarburg Part 2
Posted
and last updated

Our Cedarburg tour continues with stops at The Pink Llama Gallery and The Irish Boutique of Cedarburg. Birchwood Wells is a great stop with their curated home decor. The Cedarburg Art Museum is a must-see. The museum celebrates Wisconsin's art, history and culture through rotating exhibits. You can buy one of a kind small art pieces in the gift shop! Down the street you have to check out the movie theater. The Rivoli Theatre is still showing movies for just 5 dollars!

To learn more about all the great places in Cedarburg visit Cedarburg.org.

Click here for our next stop.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo