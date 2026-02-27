Exploring Cedarburg Part 2

Our Cedarburg tour continues with stops at The Pink Llama Gallery and The Irish Boutique of Cedarburg. Birchwood Wells is a great stop with their curated home decor. The Cedarburg Art Museum is a must-see. The museum celebrates Wisconsin's art, history and culture through rotating exhibits. You can buy one of a kind small art pieces in the gift shop! Down the street you have to check out the movie theater. The Rivoli Theatre is still showing movies for just 5 dollars!

To learn more about all the great places in Cedarburg visit Cedarburg.org.

