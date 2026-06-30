Explore Milwaukee’s History This July

Historic Milwaukee, Inc. is inviting residents and visitors to get out and explore the stories, architecture, and neighborhoods that make Milwaukee unique. Founded in 1974, Historic Milwaukee is dedicated to increasing awareness of the city’s architecture, history, and built environment through walking tours, residential neighborhood tours, special events, and Doors Open Milwaukee.

Program Director Julia Griffith joins us to share several upcoming July events, including a women’s history tour on July 10, a garden party at the historic Frederick Koenig House on July 12, North Point Mansions tours, and the new Dirty Water, Clean Future tour in Walker’s Point.

From private gardens and Queen Anne architecture to Milwaukee’s industrial history and freshwater future, these experiences offer a fresh way to see the city and learn more about the people and places that shaped it.

Learn more and view upcoming tours at historicmilwaukee.org.