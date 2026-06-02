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Explore Milwaukee’s Hidden Stories with Unique Summer History Tours

Historic Milwaukee, Inc.
Explore Milwaukee’s Hidden Stories with Unique Summer History Tours
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Step into Milwaukee’s past this summer with Historic Milwaukee, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to connecting the community to the city’s rich architecture and history since 1974. Program Director Julia Griffith highlights a lineup of specialty tours that go beyond the basics.

From a stunning Stained Glass Tour featuring three historic Yankee Hill churches, to the Beer Barons Tour at Forest Home Cemetery exploring the legacy of Schlitz, Pabst, and Blatz, there’s something for every interest. Families can enjoy the interactive Lulu and Rocky tour, while the Gayborhoods that are Gone tour during Pride Month dives into Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ history and landmark moments.

For more information, visit www.historicmilwaukee.org.

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