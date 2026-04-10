Explore Milwaukee's Current Art Gallery Showcase

Gallery Night MKE is back, with 60 galleries and other venues participating, Art lovers from all over come stop by and purchase original and local art while visiting Milwaukee’s most dynamic local areas. This April Gallery Night MKE features numerous venues exhibiting art throughout Milwaukee neighborhoods, including the Historic Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s Point, Riverwest and more. Admission is free to all venues during event hours.

Gallery Night MKE is through April 17th-18th, visitors may have the opportunity to purchase orignal and local art while they stop by. For more information, visit gallerynightmke.com.