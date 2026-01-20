Explore Milwaukee with the Winter Lecture Series

Historic Milwaukee, Inc. is best known for its walking tours and Doors Open Milwaukee, but this winter they’re bringing history indoors. The Winter Lecture Series explores Milwaukee stories that can’t be told on foot—topics that are either too spread out or no longer visible today. Led by longtime volunteer guide Cyndi Kramer, each monthly lecture dives deep into a different chapter of Milwaukee’s past using historic images, primary sources, and rich storytelling. From early automobile businesses to former cigar industries and the city’s long‑forgotten Greek Town, these lectures offer a fresh way to experience Milwaukee history—no winter coat required.

To learn more about the tours and other Milwaukee experiences, visit Historic Milwaukee.