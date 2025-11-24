Explore Historic Menomonee Falls!

Steph Brown is out and about in Menomonee Falls' historic downtown, meeting up with Michelee Frie for some advice on where you should shop leading into the holiday season and Small Business Saturday!
Here are some highlights from Steph's day:
- Rustic Rehabs
N89W16338 Main St, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
- The Chocolate Factory
N88W16498 Main St, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
- Robin's Nest
N89W16389 Main St, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
- Dutch Touch Lawn Service
N68W15766 Chateau Dr. Menomonee Falls, WI 53051