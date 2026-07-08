Everybody can Make Friends, Drinks and Fun at this Inclusive Cafe

Learn to make the classic iced vanilla lattes with Friendship Circle Cafe and find out about their employment training program!

Training is a year-long program where participants learn job skills and important lifeskills to thrive upon graduation and find a job. Friendship Cafe provides jobs for those living in our community. All of the proceeds from Friendship Cafe benefit the Friendship Circle, a nonprofit organization that provides jobs and programming for those with disabilities and mental health challenges.

Find more at The Friendship Circle of Wisconsin