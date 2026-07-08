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Everybody can Make Friends, Drinks and Fun at this Inclusive Cafe

Friendship Circle Cafe
Everybody can Make Friends, Drinks and Fun at this Inclusive Cafe
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Learn to make the classic iced vanilla lattes with Friendship Circle Cafe and find out about their employment training program!

Training is a year-long program where participants learn job skills and important lifeskills to thrive upon graduation and find a job. Friendship Cafe provides jobs for those living in our community. All of the proceeds from Friendship Cafe benefit the Friendship Circle, a nonprofit organization that provides jobs and programming for those with disabilities and mental health challenges.

Find more at The Friendship Circle of Wisconsin

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