Escape the "Mushy Middle" with H.E.L.P.: Better Writing, Speaking, and Thinking

What separates clear, memorable communication from writing that feels vague or forgettable? According to veteran educator and author Kyle W. Elsbernd, the answer is learning to escape what he calls the "mushy middle."

With 30 years of experience teaching English, speech, and theater at Union Grove High School, Elsbernd has distilled the most effective lessons from his classroom into H.E.L.P.: How Ethos, Logos, and Pathos Transform Your Teaching. The 100-page guide offers practical strategies for teachers, parents, students, professionals, and anyone who wants to communicate with greater clarity and confidence.

During the segment, Elsbernd will demonstrate his engaging Levels 1 to 5 method, showing how writers can move from broad, abstract ideas to vivid, concrete details that readers and listeners can truly see and feel. Viewers will also learn how the classical principles of ethos, logos, and pathos work together to strengthen communication by connecting character, logic, and emotion.

Rather than simply discussing the concepts, Elsbernd will lead a hands-on demonstration using examples that illustrate how specific details transform ordinary writing into memorable communication. If time allows, he will also share a brief public speaking exercise that viewers can immediately apply.

H.E.L.P.: How Ethos, Logos, and Pathos Transform Your Teaching is available now on Amazon.

To learn more about the book, teaching resources, and Kyle W. Elsbernd's work, visit www.thehelpsystem.org.