Enter for a Chance to Get Away and Dive into Art This Summer

Escape into art at the Midsummer Festival of the Arts. John Michael Kohler Arts Center and Blue Harbor Resort & Conference Center are teaming up to offer a special giveaway featuring a one-year Explorer membership to the John Michael Kohler Arts Center and a two‑night Blue Harbor getaway for up to six guests, complete with waterpark passes.

Blue Harbor is committed to supporting local artists and creativity in the community. Guests can also explore new additions at the resort, including the Impressions Fine Art Gallery, and Hang 10 Entertainment Lounge opened in June 2025.

Enter the Midsummer Arts Escape Sweepstakes Now: JMKAC.org/sweepstakes

You can also visit the Blue Harbor tent at the festival July 18–19 for an extra chance to win!

For more information on JMKAC, visit JMKAC.org.

And for everything Blue Harbor Resort has to offer, check out BlueHarborResort.com.