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Enjoy The Coming Summer Soulstice Celebration

Forest Home Cemetery and Arboretum
Enjoy The Coming Summer Soulstice Celebration
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Forest Home Cemetery and Arboretum invites the community to experience a summer evening like no other at its annual Summer Soulstice Celebration. Founded in 1850, Forest Home is Milwaukee’s oldest operating cemetery, a National Historic Landmark, and a certified arboretum with more than 3,100 trees.

The June 18 fund-raising gala takes place in the picturesque Victorian Gardens and features a buffet dinner, live music, horse‑and‑carriage rides, mausoleum tours, and a live auction. Proceeds support preservation, education, and community programming at Forest Home. The event runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For details and tickets, visit ForestHomeCemetery.org

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